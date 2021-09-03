Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Developers of the Salters Park proposals say it will welcome ‘an unnamed ecommerce firm’ onto the site creating 70 permanent jobs which could rise to 200 at peak times as well as hundreds of delivery driver opportunities.

It is not yet known who would take up the warehouse, with the site owners saying “discussions with any potential tenant is still ongoing”.

The Duke of Buccleuch's firm is behind the proposals

The plans are being brought forward for the 74-acre Salters Road site, which had been earmarked for a film studio until plans fell through.

And they also include additional business units which could create a £100million investment once complete.

At a virtual meeting of Midlothian Council’s planning committee this week councillors were told a Pre Application Notice for the site has now been lodged with a planning application expected as early as next month.

Committee members raised concerns about protecting paths used by school children going to Dalkeith High School, which lies to the south of the site and increased traffic so close to the school.

They were told a full transport assessment would be carried out as part of the planning process.

On the Salters Park website Buccleuch Property said the giant warehouse will have 13,380 square metres of floor space with additional office accommodation.

It will also have 720 van storage bays and 233 car parking spaces.

The website says: “Whilst proposals for the remainder of the site are undefined at this stage, it is anticipated that, once complete, the site as a whole will have generated investment in excess of £100m and provided significant social and economic benefits for the local area.”

It added that the site could be operating by summer next year if plans are approved.

A spokesperson for Buccleuch said: “Salter’s Park is a strategic employment site for Midlothian, and we continue to work with the relevant stakeholders to progress matters and deliver new jobs to the area. We’re excited at the levels of local interest in the project, and as the project moves forward, we will present these plans for comment.”

