Rapidly growing Scots space tech firm announces major hire

AN EDINBURGH-based space tech firm has bolstered its senior leadership with the appointment of a proven commercial leader, as it targets international growth.

Myles Bax has joined Aurora Avionics as Commercial Lead, bringing a decade of experience scaling high-potential startups into markets including the UK, the US, Europe and Asia

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, which is based at the Royal Observatory in Edinburgh.

The Aurora team. (L-R) Oren Smith-Carpenter, Myles Bax, Rowland Fraser

Aurora Avionics is developing the next generation of electronic control systems, known as avionics, which act as the central nervous system for rockets and robotics operating in extreme environments.

Myles Bax, Commercial Lead at Aurora Avionics, said: “There’s a real sense of momentum at Aurora. The team has developed a range of products that are both deeply specialised and urgently needed in the space sector.

“I’ve worked with dozens of early-stage businesses, and few have the clarity of purpose, technical strength and market positioning that Aurora has.

“The chance to work with Oren and Rowland, who I respect enormously, was impossible to turn down.

“There’s a growing appetite across Europe and beyond for reliable, independent space infrastructure. Scotland, with its advantageous geography, engineering talent and deep tech ecosystem, can lead that push and Aurora will be right at the centre of it.”

Myles began his startup career as the first hire at edtech startup Robotical, helping to grow the business to nearly £1 million in annual revenue with exports to over 50 countries.

He then went on to lead commercial activity at blockchain firm Siccar, securing its first major sale and unlocking new investment, before joining humanoid robotics venture TouchLab, where he landed early pilot sales for its cutting-edge technology.

Most recently, he supported dozens of Scottish startups as a relationship manager at Scottish Edge, advising on growth and funding strategy.

Oren Smith-Carpenter, CEO of Aurora Avionics said: “This is a critical moment for us. We’re scaling quickly, engaging with international partners, and laying the foundations for our next phase of growth, so bringing in someone of Myles’ calibre was vital as we enter this next stage of our journey.

“Myles is a natural fit. He understands the pace and pressure of early stage ventures and brings with him a history of success across hardware and deep tech.

“He’s hit the ground running, already working on some major projects which we hope to share soon. His timing, and ours, couldn’t be better.”

Earlier this year, Aurora secured a £500,000 investment led by Kelvin Capital, alongside Gabriel and Scottish Enterprise, to fuel its next phase of growth.

The funding has enabled the company to grow its engineering team, expand facilities at the Royal Observatory and accelerate development of its modular avionics systems, cementing its position as one of Scotland’s most promising businesses.

The business was founded in 2023 by aerospace engineers Oren Smith-Carpenter and Rowland Fraser, both of whom previously worked at launch vehicle company Orbex.

Their ambition was strengthened by the appointment of Chris Larmour, Orbex’s founder and former CEO, who joined Aurora as a non-executive director last year.

Backed by a growing team and strategic investors, Aurora has quickly emerged as one of the UK’s most exciting space technology ventures.

To find out more about Aurora Avionics, visit: https://aav.space/