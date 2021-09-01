Recruiter looking to springboard Scottish growth with new Edinburgh presence

Orb Recruitment, which is headquartered in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, expanded into Scotland earlier this year in a move headed up by Edinburgh-based Alan Wallace who became part of Orb’s senior management.

A team of three has moved into the Pure Office development, and the firm’s 300-square-foot space “offers room to expand”.

Mr Wallace said: “We opened up our Scotland presence earlier this year but due to Covid pandemic we were not in position to get a new office until now."

Orb’s Alan Wallace and new recruit Gillian Nimmo at the firm’s office in Edinburgh Park. Picture: contributed.

Orb said it has continued to be busy over recent months, supplying key workers into the healthcare sector throughout the pandemic, as well as working with the manufacturing and production, construction and engineering industries.

Mr Wallace added: “Things have gone really well for us in the past six months, and we have been working on some exciting new projects focused on permanent and contract hire recruitment across key development sectors in engineering, construction, food and drink, supply chain, and community-based health care services.

"Our aim is to develop tailored and bespoke recruitment solutions for talent-attraction for businesses throughout Scotland and we are always looking forward to the next challenge. Getting this office space means we can now look ahead to growing our business here and really making our mark on the recruitment sector here.

“I am currently joined by recruitment consultant Chantelle Darkings who will split her time between the Doncaster and Edinburgh offices, as will our managing director Stewart Olsen, but we have also very recently appointed another full-time senior team member. It’s a really exciting time for Orb.”

The firm said it has grown “substantially” since it was set up in 2018, and is developing its presence UK-wide, starting with the new office in Scotland.

MD Stewart Olsen said: “We have strong growth plans in place to quickly establish the Orb name across the Scottish market place, and opening a dedicated office with a dedicated team is just the start.”

He also praised Edinburgh for its excellent ecosystem of smaller tech firms, and more broadly organisations in need of quality candidates.

