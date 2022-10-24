Norman Broadbent Group's Scotland team, from left: Sean Buchan, Mark Houghton, Kevin Davidson, and Michael Diamond. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The London-headquartered firm has secured premises in both Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and has established a six-strong team to launch its new Scottish arm, aiming to by the end of 2025 have 20 staff north of the Border where it intends to shake up the market.

It added that having partnered with major brands across Scotland for decades, a physical presence in two key cities strengthens its service offering across multiple verticals and specialist sectors including industrials, financial services, energy, consumer, digital and technology, life sciences and private equity.

It also said the division is led by experienced search leader Michael Diamond, and is focusing on targeting the board, C-suite and leadership market of Scotland’s largest brands and businesses, tapping into the company’s UK footprint and international networks.

Mr Diamond is based in Edinburgh, where the firm has a new site on Alva Street in the West End, holding the title of MD for the group’s operations in Scotland and leading its global practice focused on private capital and investors. He is described as having more than 14 years’ experience in executive search, talent advisory and leadership consulting, and will advise and support the firm’s client base and focus on growing its team in Scotland across its industry and functional practices.

He said: “With Norman Broadbent Group, we see a fantastic opportunity to disrupt the Scottish market in an impactful way and establish ourselves as the leading player within executive search and a valued strategic partner to investors, high-growth companies, and major brands who have a base or are headquartered in Scotland.

“The year ahead will bring many challenges for Scotland’s businesses but also a number of opportunities for those who can lead their teams through economic volatility and uncertainty. Combining our experience in executive search and leadership consulting with our domain knowledge and networks, we’re very well placed to help these businesses find the right leaders in a highly competitive talent market.”

Norman Broadbent’s chief operating officer, Aberdeen-based Sean Buchan, will be based out of the firm’s new office on Rubislaw Terrace in the heart of the Granite City’s West End office district. The recruiter said he has 20 years’ experience in executive search and leadership advisory, with specific expertise in the global energy and infrastructure market.

Scotland is where Kevin Davidson, Norman Broadbent Group chief executive, began his 25-year search and advisory career before relocating to Houston, Texas, and then back to London 15 years ago, he explained, adding: “I am thrilled to have Norman Broadbent firmly established north of the Border. Having started my career at Scottish Enterprise, I am passionate about the economic contribution and prospects of Scotland on the international stage and incredibly excited to be playing our part in shaping leadership teams of the future across industries.”

