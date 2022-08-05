Recycling specialist NWH Group outlines 21-year sustainability plan

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, based in the Mayfield Industrial Estate, has pledged to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular aligning itself to good health and wellbeing, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

NWH also explained how over the last three years, and despite the turbulent trading period throughout the pandemic, it has invested almost £7 million in new technology to increase recycling rates, and more than £250,000 in electric vehicles, aiming to switch the entire fleet to alternative fuel sources.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of initiatives are already in place, including an apprenticeship scheme tackling a lack of opportunities for young people, a youth recycling education programme in schools, and an official partnership with Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Group chief executive Mark Williams said: “We’ve been at the forefront of sustainability for a number of years – it is what we do every day.

“Our vision is to secure a sustainable future by improving the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of our communities. This will be achieved by our commitment to our people, our communities and our planet.”

The firm, which says it serves the whole of Scotland and North-east England from ten sites, in June officially opened its £4m-plus “world-leading” construction waste recycling plant on the outskirts of Edinburgh, with the facility capable of diverting more than 450,000 tonnes a year from landfill.