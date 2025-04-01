Retail warning as survey reveals Scottish shoppers would walk away over lack of payment options

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High street retailers across Scotland may face new challenges as evolving payment preferences threaten to drive customers away, at a time when many are already grappling with store closures due to falling footfall.

Recent turbulence in Scotland’s retail sector is casting a fresh light on the importance of accommodating an ever wider range of consumer payment preferences. A survey conducted by Aevi, a global payments platform, found that while digital payment methods are on the rise, cash remains king for many: 36% of UK consumers still prefer to use it, making it the most popular payment method overall.

However, the same study revealed a potential pitfall for retailers: 44% of consumers said they would avoid shopping at a store that did not accept their preferred way to pay. That includes nearly 30% who favour contactless card payments, and 8% who use digital wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

36% prefer 'cash' payments: the most popular in the UK

Scotland’s high streets are under increasing pressure: earlier this year, Elgin’s long-standing St Giles Shopping Centre closed its doors after 33 years, meanwhile, independent businesses such as the beloved Rosie’s Boutique in Aberdeenshire have also announced closures in March, with owners pointing to shifting shopping habits as a key factor.

In such strained circumstances, the ability to offer varied and secure payment options could be key to survival. “The findings demonstrate a stark reality for retailers: failure to provide flexible payment options risks alienating nearly half of their potential customers,” commented Mike Camerling, CEO at Aevi. “At the same time, emerging technologies like biometrics represent a growing opportunity, but small retailers face unique challenges in adopting them.”

Usage of biometric payment methods such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or voice identification is increasing, particularly in Scotland, where 67% of consumers reported familiarity of these technologies. Nationally, 33% believe biometrics offer the most secure form of payment, second only to chip-and-PIN systems.

The survey also highlighted how security remains top priority for shoppers, with 53% saying it was the most important aspect of the payment experience.

