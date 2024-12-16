Retailer donates £50,000 to help improve facilities for Edinburgh veterans

Scottish veterans’ charity, Erskine, has received a major donation from leading community convenience retailer Scotmid.

The charity, which provides care to veterans across Scotland through residential homes, activity centres and a Veteran’s Village, has been boosted with a £50,000 donation, which will be split between Erskine’s East, North and West locations

A share of the funding will go towards providing 28 new beds in Erskine’s Gilmerton home in Edinburgh. The purpose built home provides 24-hour care for 40 members of the ex-Service community with nursing needs as well as those living with dementia.

The new beds will replace the current ones that have been in use since 2000. They’ll have a much less clinical feel, with special features such as full-length side rails to provide additional comfort and safety. Quality furnishings are integral in allowing Erskine to cultivate an environment where veterans can relax and really feel at home, whilst accessing the services they require.

Erskine Edinburgh Location Photo: Ashley Kvasiliene, Erskine Edinburgh House Manager

The Erskine care homes focus on maximising the wellbeing of residents and Scotmid is honoured to be able to play a part in ensuring that this is achieved.

Garden

The donation represents a longer-term relationship between Scotmid and Erskine. In 2018, Scotmid funded the installation of a residential garden area in Bishopton. This enabled the 180 veterans living there to enjoy a revitalised garden with new outdoor furniture and accessible flowerbeds for them to tend to.

Ian Cumming, chief executive at Erskine said: “The support received previously from Scotmid has been invaluable to the health and wellbeing of the incredible ex-Service men and women we have the privilege of caring for and supporting. We are honoured to be receiving this additional funding, which will help us hugely in improving the quality of our facilities and the rest and respite of our residents."

Lynne Ogg, head of membership and community engagement at Scotmid, said: "We have always deeply valued the work that Erskine does for members of our communities who have played a vital role in safeguarding the safety and democracy of our country. We are delighted to give back in this way and make a meaningful difference in their lives today."

The funding will also go towards replacing all the beds in one of the residential home wings in the Bishopton-based centre and the furnishing of social rooms for the new Erskine Veterans Activity Centre North (EVAC (N)) in Moray – the latest addition to the Erskine portfolio.

Established in 1916, Erskine’s mission is ‘To offer Veterans their best possible future – through the best possible care & community support’.