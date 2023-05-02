News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
1 hour ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
2 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
3 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Rettie & Co cheers seven-figure sale of major residential property portfolio in Central Belt

Estate agent Rettie & Co has announced its sale of a seven-figure, 76-unit residential portfolio in the Central Belt, saying the deal “exemplifies the durability of residential investment in Scotland”.

By Emma Newlands
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The firm’s investment team has sold the portfolio, which covers three sites in Edinburgh, Falkirk, and Hamilton, for £7.25 million to a local buyer on behalf of Picture Living Investments, and the new owner plans to hold the units as a long-term investment while the properties remain available for tenants.

Sandy Gilmour, an associate director at Rettie and head of the firm’s investment team, said: “In a year that has seen disruption to inward investment in the Scottish residential property sector due in part to emergency government intervention with the rent freeze and adverse changes within the debt markets, the sale exemplifies the durability of residential investment in Scotland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Private rented sector investments of this size are important within the residential market, to maintain stock levels and choice for tenants in well-located areas close to public transport.”

Shandon, Edinburgh, the location of part of the residential property portfolio sold by Rettie & Co. Picture: contributed.Shandon, Edinburgh, the location of part of the residential property portfolio sold by Rettie & Co. Picture: contributed.
Shandon, Edinburgh, the location of part of the residential property portfolio sold by Rettie & Co. Picture: contributed.
Most Popular

Mark Bonner, an asset-manager at PfP Capital, the property investment division of Picture Living Investments, said: “We were delighted with the market response to this sale, and that the properties will be staying in the private rented sector in Scotland. Completing the sale will allow us to continue our strategy of investing in single family rental housing across the UK.”

Legal firm Eversheds and property management group Touchstone also advised the vendors, while Tay Lettings and law firm Harper Macleod advised the buyer. Rettie & Co is headquartered in Edinburgh with 180 staff across 11 offices, mainly in Scotland but also including Berwick, Newcastle, and London.

Related topics:ScotlandEdinburghFalkirk