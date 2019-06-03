Revealed: These are the five most congested streets in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH has been named as the UK’s most congested city in a new report by sat-nav manufacturer TomTom

Research by the company found motorists spend on average 40 per cent longer to reach their destination at rush hour than the equivalent journey outside of peak times.

Morningside's main thoroughfare, Morningside Road, was listed among the most congested streets in the city.

The report - which has prompted urgent calls for action on the Capital’s congestion problem - also revealed the five most congested streets in the city.

The streets were not ranked in order, but all were found to have issues when it came to a build up of cars on the road.

Morningside Road

The main thoroughfare in Morningside has long suffered issues with congestion and the study found it was among the most choked up in the city.

Bruntsfield Place

A major access route for both the Meadows and the city centre, Bruntsfield Place was also on the list of the Capital's commonly gridlocked roads.

Nicolson Street

Traffic levels on Nicolson Street have been a constant source of problems over the last few years, with city bosses even going as far as placing it under special pollution monitoring because air quality is so poor.

St John's Road was also on the list - four years after being named Scotland's most polluted street.

South Clerk Street

Bruntsfield Place is not the only road running next to the Meadows to receive a damning rating from the survey, with Clerk and South Clerk Street - they were counted as one in the report - also finding its way onto the list.

St John's Road

One of the most congested streets in the Capital, St John's Road earned the unwanted crown of 'Scotland's most polluted street' in 2015.