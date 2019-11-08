'Robo-finger' massage device debuts in Edinburgh offices

Former Hyundai engineer-turned-physiotherapist Chongsu Lee founded Pacla Medical. Picture: Contributed

Pacla Medical, founded by former Hyundai engineer-turned-physiotherapist Chongsu Lee, has pioneered BackHug, a massage device which uses so-called “robo-finger” technology.

BackHug has already been installed at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh, and will this week be rolled out to Royal Bank of Scotland’s Drummond House office. A further 15 UK installations are planned before Christmas.

The device, based on a physiotherapy technique developed by Lee to treat patients with chronic illnesses, will be installed in private cubicles where it can be booked and paid for by staff using a mobile app.

The BackHug has 24 'robo-fingers' which focus on the centre of the back. Picture: Contributed

With back tension estimated to impact around 65 per cent of the adult population each month, Lee believes his technology - which has had backing from the Scottish Government - could improve many lives.