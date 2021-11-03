Rocket firm Skyrora sending careers of six graduates into orbit

The rocket firm said that after more than 1,000 applications and a “vigorous” assessment day at its new testing facility in Cumbernauld, it has signed up Edward Robertson, Conor Melens, Leo Glass, Liam Brymer, Magdalena Kraus and Amy Markham, who hail from a variety of locations including the UK, Poland and Malta.

The assessment day – which hosted around 100 candidates from the initial application phase – included aptitude tests, company assessments, “high-level” engineering exams, company design projects and speed interviews.

The best-performing candidates were then selected and assigned engineering roles at the organisation, which says it is one of the UK’s most exciting space start-ups, and whose advisory board includes astronaut Tim Peake.

Dr Jack-James Marlow, head of engineering at the firm, said: “We have six brilliant young talents here that we are really excited about getting into the thick of it.

“With the sheer volume of applicants and those at the assessment day, it’s a testament to Amy, Conor, Leo, Liam, Magdalena and Edward for performing so well and showing us why they are right for Skyrora.”

The six hires have already seen their jobs take off at the firm, which also stressed that the space sector “is made up of more than engineers and scientists”, and offers opportunities for different career types, welcoming transferable skills across the board.

It added that its bid to be the first firm to launch a rocket from the UK has recently become even more tangible, having recently sealed a deal with SaxaVord Spaceport on Unst in Shetland amid it aims to send its 23-metre long, 56-tonne XL rocket to deliver satellites into orbit from 2022.

Dr Marlow also said: “There are so many exciting projects going on at Skyrora at the moment, it’s a really dynamic place for our graduates to work. The new members of the team can help us on our mission to orbit, whilst doing it sustainably.”

