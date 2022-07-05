Royal Mail managers are to strike later this month in a dispute over jobs and pay, it has been announced.

The Unite union said 2,400 managers will work to rule on July 15-19, followed by strike action on July 20-22.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This business is awash with cash but it is putting profits and dividends for the few at the top ahead of its duties as a public service.

"There is not a single aspect of these cuts which is about improving customer service. They are being driven entirely by a culture of greed and profiteering which has seized a 500-year-old essential service, driving it close to ruin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail managers to strike amid pay row