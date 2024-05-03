Saltire Patisserie Takes Bold Steps Towards a Circular Economy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saltire Patisserie, a leading supplier of high-quality bread and patisserie in Edinburgh, is proud to announce its commitment to sustainability through its new circular economy project. Partnering with Zero Waste Scotland and Bright Green Business, Saltire Patisserie is set to revolutionize its production process, reduce food waste, and promote environmental responsibility.

As part of this initiative, Saltire Patisserie is working with a Circular Economy Intern to explore innovative ways to repurpose brewery by-products, such as used grains, to create new and delicious bakery products. By collaborating with local breweries, Saltire Patisserie aims to minimize waste and create a more sustainable production model.

David Peters, Managing Director of Saltire Patisserie, expressed his excitement about the project, saying: "We are thrilled to be working with Zero Waste Scotland and Bright Green Business to implement our circular economy project. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative is a significant step forward in our commitment to reducing food waste and promoting environmental stewardship."

The Circular Economy Intern, supported by Zero Waste Scotland and Bright Green Business, will conduct research, develop new recipes, and oversee trials to repurpose brewery by-products. By incorporating these by-products into its bakery products, Saltire Patisserie aims to create unique and sustainable offerings that resonate with environmentally conscious consumers.