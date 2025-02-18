Scotland celebrates record high for number of companies
The statistics are taken from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations, using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
Glasgow formed the most new businesses (8,756), followed by Edinburgh (5,752), and South Lanarkshire (2,232).
John Korchak, Managing Director at Inform Direct, said: “It is really good news that Scotland can celebrate a record number of companies.
“The year undoubtedly presented a range of challenges for business with the uncertainty of the General Election, the introduction of new regulations and concerns over Labour’s first Budget in October which included the increase in employer National Insurance. World events also played a part in economic volatility with the US Election and instability in the Middle East high up on the list.
“Despite all these factors, businesspeople in Scotland demonstrated great resilience and inspired leadership, evidenced in this successful result.”
The UK as a whole mirrored this trend with a record total of 5,637,210 companies, up from 5,476,772 at the end of 2023. There were 848,192 formations during the year and 690,501 dissolutions.
Of the 719,157 formations in England, well over one third were in London (280,423). 17,408 were in Northern Ireland and 39,821 were in Wales.
