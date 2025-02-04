Scotland leads the pack: Surging tech startup scene defies UK trend

Scotland distinguished itself from other UK regions last year by defying the trend of declining technology startups, largely fueled by a rise in fintech and gaming businesses.

According to research by audit, tax, and consultancy firm RSM UK, Scotland saw a 5% increase in new hires in 2024 compared to the UK's 5% decrease in the same period last year.

According to the data, Scotland saw 1,663 IT companies incorporated overall in 2024, up from 1,553 in 2023. Apart from Scotland, the Northeast, which saw an 8% increase, and Northern Ireland, which saw a 21% increase, albeit from a lesser base, most UK regions had a year-over-year fall.

The city with the most tech incorporations, London, experienced its first yearly drop in five years, falling 6% from 26,060 in 2023 to 24,455 in 2024.

"Scotland's growth in comparison to other UK regions is fantastic," said Hannah Atchison, associate director of RSM in Edinburgh.

Scotland excels in the gaming sector in particular. Video games are one of the top five sub sectors in the country for incorporation growth, which perhaps helps explain Scotland's performance. Another important aspect is Edinburgh's thriving fintech industry, which has its roots in the city's long-standing financial services.

The ability to scale is still a problem for Scottish start-ups. Faster growth is hampered by a shortage of latter stage capital. Rapid expansion and long-term planning are hampered by the widespread practice of drip-feeding modest quantities of cash. Additionally, it is challenging to draw in and keep talent due to the ecosystem's relative size.

"The decline in UK tech incorporations in 2024 points to lower business confidence and a slowing tech sector which will come as more tough news for the Chancellor," says Ben Bilsland, partner and head of technology industry at RSM UK, in reference to the overall image of the UK. Tech Companie's confidence is eroding because of the economy's poor growth, high interest rates, high inflation, and the fact that businesses will be worst hit by the Chancellor's tax increases.

"Being careful in UK tech boardrooms as they adopt a 'wait and see' strategy is also partially due to uncertainty in the US, especially over new policies and possible tariffs.

In the end, some entrepreneurs believe that the rising expenses of launching a company, hiring skilled personnel, and growing it are too hazardous.

Even while the government has recently made encouraging statements about investing in AI, IT companies won't know all the specifics until the spring, and the effects won't be felt right away. A forward-thinking and optimistic approach to AI is appreciated because it offers the industry enormous growth potential.

Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family, emphasizes, "Scotland's impressive growth in tech startups, especially in fintech and gaming, is a beacon of optimism amidst the broader UK decline."

Ajay Hinduja also highlighted that the region's strong entrepreneurial spirit and sectoral strengths are reflected in the increase in new tech employment and firm incorporations. However, there are issues facing the UK IT industry as a whole, including declining company confidence and insufficient funding for growing firms. To guarantee that the UK stays competitive and doesn't lag other international digital hubs, the government must move quickly to establish an atmosphere that encourages innovation and provides tailored incentives.

Since there were few new policies or financing initiatives to directly boost the tech industry in the Autumn Budget, many tech companies feel like they have been ignored.

"The government must present a plan to ensure that entrepreneurs at the forefront of technological advancement have sufficient motivation to introduce their ideas in the UK instead of exporting them elsewhere.

This might take the shape of further enterprise zone proposals, direct finance, or substantial tax reductions. This decline in tech incorporations will continue unless immediate action is taken, and the UK will lag other countries.