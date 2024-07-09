Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cinnabon is now able to confirm the launch date for its first Scottish outlet, and is counting down the days to Friday, July 26, at The Centre, Livingston.

Visitors to the West Lothian shopping centre will see branded hoarding appear this week as the Cinnabon team transforms the area into a paradise of Cinnabon’s ‘ooey-gooey’ goodness with the smell of warm cinnamon and frosting.

Cinnabon will open its first Scottish outlet on Friday, July 26 at The Centre, Livingston. | Kevin Gregory

Dan Smith, brand manager for Cinnabon, is delighted to confirm the first of several openings across Scotland.

He said: “It certainly has been difficult keeping this launch a secret, with many people across press and social media guessing that Livingston will be Cinnabon’s first store in Scotland.

“To say we’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response is an understatement and reinforces our decision to open at The Centre, Livingston on Friday, July 26.

“We have a lot of fans in Scotland, and they have been asking us to open here, and now we’ve delivered!

“We’ll be there a few days earlier with the Cinnabon bus so anyone who can’t wait to get their hands on our famous Bons, should head over to The Centre, Livingston to get a taster.”

With a promise of several more outlets over the coming months, Scotland is going to be awash in frosting from the famous American bakery chain and customers can look forward to a full selection of freshly baked Bons, including the Classic Cinnabon, ChocoBon, Caramel PecanBon, as well as the official Biscoff Bon, and Choco bon made with Oreos.

In addition, Cinnafans will be able to indulge in the latest Chillattas, the infamous homemade lemonades and a selection of premium hot drinks.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are truly delighted to welcome Cinnabon, and already there’s been so much excitement just from our team here at The Centre. Our customers will be thrilled to hear that Livingston is confirmed as the first opening on July 26 and we’re expecting big queues!”