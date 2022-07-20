Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The new Spierings SK957-AT4 eLift mobile tower crane is now busy helping to build the new 377-home development by Places for People at The Engine Yard on Leith Walk, the site of Edinburgh’s historic tram depot.

The Capital is aiming to deliver net zero by 2030 and improved construction techniques are seen as critical in meeting the city’s climate targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new hybrid crane travels to work sites using a conventional Euro 6 Step D engine and powertrain, but once on site, it switches to battery power or simply plugs in to the grid. The result is zero-emission work and no on-site emissions. And it also has substantially reduced noise levels.

The new crane is the product of a 20-year relationship between Speirings and crane hire company Bernard Hunter, which is based at Gilmerton and is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Commenting on the company’s latest investment, Bernard Hunter managing director Mark Rafferty said: "Technology is changing just as rapidly in construction as it is with other hybrid vehicles.

“Bernard Hunter is determined to be at the leading edge of carbon reduction in construction, whilst we continually strive to improve the quality of our service for clients and keep costs as low as possible. All our company cars are now electric, and this new crane helps reduce particulates, as well as reducing CO2 emissions. It’s great to see the crane delivering such a great service on such an important development.”

Bernard Hunter managing director Mark Rafferty with council leader Cammy Day and the crane.

The four-axle Spierings crane has a 48-metre reach, a 7,000kg max load and a 1,700kg tip load. By using the electric mode, the crane operates 100 per cent emission-free without any limitations in usage and capacity. And its operational flexibility has removed the need for three static tower cranes at the project, thereby reducing costs and streamlining completion times.