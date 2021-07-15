Scotland’s innovation centre for data and AI appoints former Accenture boss as chairman

Les Bayne (above), previously managing director of Accenture’s Scottish operations, replaces Mark Hunter after his three years in the role of chairman of The Data Lab. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Les Bayne, previously managing director of Accenture’s Scottish operations, replaces Mark Hunter after his three years in the role of chairman.

Bayne recently founded Alba Arete, an organisation focused on helping Scottish businesses grow, and the country to reach its full potential.

Gillian Docherty, chief executive of The Data Lab, said: “Scotland is on the precipice of a data and AI-led future which will support organisations of all sizes and across all sectors to make more informed decisions.

“Les is a champion of business and the wider tech sector and, given his depth of experience, I am confident that he will steer The Data Lab’s bold growth ambitions, expanding the excellence of data and AI-driven organisations in Scotland.”

Bayne said: “Having supported The Data Lab during my time with Accenture, I have always been an admirer of the centre’s work.

“This is an important moment in time for The Data Lab and I look forward to working closely with Gillian, the board and the wider team to evolve our strategy and ensure that The Data Lab continues to disrupt the status quo, champion those that believe in a data and AI-driven future and help it achieve its full potential.”

On Hunter’s departure as chairman, Docherty added: “Mark provided unwavering support over the last three years, and we wish him the very best for the future.”

The Data Lab operates through hubs in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

