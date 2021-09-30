Scots accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael joins global network with 30,000 staff

The network encompasses some 30,000 staff across 640 offices in 110 countries. It has a combined turnover of £3.2 billion globally, and £121m in the UK, as reported in 2020.

Adding Johnston Carmichael represents “significant growth” that, alongside London-based Moore Kingston Smith, will create two “anchor” businesses for the UK network.

The Scottish firm, which has more than 850 employees and partners, will retain its own brand and identity.

Scotland-based chief executive of Moore Global, Anton Colella, said: “Welcoming Johnston Carmichael on board marks a major step forward in transforming the Moore Global business in the UK, and beyond.

“As well as being of a substantial size and a leader on its home turf, Johnston Carmichael brings more technical depth to our network, further establishing the UK footprint and adding expertise that will enhance the Moore Global business across all markets.

“However, this move is about so much more than scale. With our executive team having such a strong presence in Scotland, securing influence and impact here is both strategically and symbolically important for the expansion of the Moore Global community.”

Johnston Carmichael, which operates from 13 locations, will become a full member of the Moore Global UK network, which currently boasts 1,200 staff across 34 offices. It is not a merger deal.

Andrew Walker, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “We are pleased to be joining Moore Global. Not only is there a strong cultural and strategic fit but it will also give our clients and our people access to Moore’s significant breadth and depth of international expertise and experience as one of the leading accounting networks in the world.

“This will only help us to better serve the growing international needs of our clients, supporting their current operations and expansion plans in overseas markets.

“Another attraction for us is Moore Global’s professional learning programme, Moore Talent, which includes the Harvard Leadership programme and the Moore Ambition initiative for young managers.

“This will significantly add to the ongoing development of our in-house JC Academy and existing leadership programme, supporting our talented people to grow and develop further, whilst building on our cultural offering, helping attract new sharp minds to the firm.”

The origins of the firm lie in a partnership formed by Bill Johnston and John Carmichael in 1936.

Colella added: “For some time, I have admired Johnston Carmichael’s reputation and service offering in the market and I have no doubt that as our new partner the firm will unlock an exciting period of growth.

“Our ambition to become established in the top ten ranking firms in the UK and globally is now another step closer.”

Maureen Penfold, chief executive of Moore Global UK, said: “Johnston Carmichael coming on board is the next step in further establishing the Moore business in the UK as a force to be reckoned with. I look forward to working with the team to realise our shared ambitions in Scotland, the UK and internationally.”

