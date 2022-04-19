Scots beer maker Innis & Gunn strengthens Islay ties with latest limited-edition ale

Islay Whisky Cask is a 7.4 per cent-strength Scottish red ale which, this year, has been slowly matured in rare, Laphroaig single malt whisky Quarter Casks. Each bottle comes with a specially designed gift carton.

Unveiled last year, Islay Whisky Cask quickly became Innis & Gunn’s fastest selling limited-edition, selling out in record time both through the firm’s online shop and across international markets.

For 2022, the Edinburgh-headquartered brewer has been able to release more beer to meet demand. However, the rarity of the casks in which the beer has been matured means availability will still remain limited.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer, said: “Innis & Gunn’s collaboration with Laphroaig last year was so well received, we knew we wanted to brew this inimitable beer again and make it even better, if we could.

“This year, we used rare Laphroaig Quarter Casks. These unusually small casks provide a greater contact area between beer and cask, resulting in incredible depth of flavour and intensity in the finished beer.”

Innis & Gunn, which was founded in 2003, has established a reputation for its whisky cask matured ales, with a loyal following among beer lovers at home and overseas. It also runs a number of taproom bars and has plans for a new brewery in Edinburgh.

Chris Richardson, global senior director, Laphroaig, added: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Innis & Gunn, a brand that shares not only our Scottish heritage, but more importantly our dedication to craftsmanship and quality.”

