News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Scots brewer Innis & Gunn named official beer partner for Edinburgh’s winter festival

Christmas has arrived early for Innis & Gunn after the Scottish craft brewer was confirmed as the official beer partner for Edinburgh’s winter festival.
By Scott Reid
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT
Innis & Gunn is partnering with the iconic Edinburgh winter festival for the first time. Picture: Sandy Young PhotographyInnis & Gunn is partnering with the iconic Edinburgh winter festival for the first time. Picture: Sandy Young Photography
Innis & Gunn is partnering with the iconic Edinburgh winter festival for the first time. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

It is the first time in the event’s history that the markets will be showcasing an all-Scottish beer line up with Innis & Gunn serving up its award-winning lager, cask matured original, session IPA, zero strength lager and a new festive mulled beer across all bars over four festival sites. The seven-week Edinburgh Christmas event is expected to attract up to three million visitors, with a programme of entertainment, traditional Christmas markets, funfair rides, a Ferris wheel, live events at the Ross Bandstand, a Santa’s Grotto and the return of the Ice rink, among other attractions.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn, said: “Edinburgh Christmas is one of the most iconic festivals in the world. It’s a real privilege for Innis & Gunn to be named as the official beer sponsor, especially in our 20th year. I am particularly excited to introduce people to the amazing taste experience of our mulled beer which is an absolute must try over the festive season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Innis & Gunn is renowned for bringing people together for great experiences and this new partnership culminates a year of major sponsorships including The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Royal Highland Show and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.”

Al Thomson, co-director Unique Assembly, added: “As Edinburgh gets ready to present another spectacular winter events programme, we are incredibly proud to partner with Innis & Gunn on Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.”

Related topics:Edinburgh