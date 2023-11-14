Scots brewer Innis & Gunn named official beer partner for Edinburgh’s winter festival
It is the first time in the event’s history that the markets will be showcasing an all-Scottish beer line up with Innis & Gunn serving up its award-winning lager, cask matured original, session IPA, zero strength lager and a new festive mulled beer across all bars over four festival sites. The seven-week Edinburgh Christmas event is expected to attract up to three million visitors, with a programme of entertainment, traditional Christmas markets, funfair rides, a Ferris wheel, live events at the Ross Bandstand, a Santa’s Grotto and the return of the Ice rink, among other attractions.
Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn, said: “Edinburgh Christmas is one of the most iconic festivals in the world. It’s a real privilege for Innis & Gunn to be named as the official beer sponsor, especially in our 20th year. I am particularly excited to introduce people to the amazing taste experience of our mulled beer which is an absolute must try over the festive season.
“Innis & Gunn is renowned for bringing people together for great experiences and this new partnership culminates a year of major sponsorships including The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Royal Highland Show and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.”
Al Thomson, co-director Unique Assembly, added: “As Edinburgh gets ready to present another spectacular winter events programme, we are incredibly proud to partner with Innis & Gunn on Edinburgh’s Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.”