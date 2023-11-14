Scots brewer Innis & Gunn named official beer partner for Edinburgh’s winter festival

Christmas has arrived early for Innis & Gunn after the Scottish craft brewer was confirmed as the official beer partner for Edinburgh’s winter festival.

Innis & Gunn is partnering with the iconic Edinburgh winter festival for the first time. Picture: Sandy Young Photography

It is the first time in the event’s history that the markets will be showcasing an all-Scottish beer line up with Innis & Gunn serving up its award-winning lager, cask matured original, session IPA, zero strength lager and a new festive mulled beer across all bars over four festival sites. The seven-week Edinburgh Christmas event is expected to attract up to three million visitors, with a programme of entertainment, traditional Christmas markets, funfair rides, a Ferris wheel, live events at the Ross Bandstand, a Santa’s Grotto and the return of the Ice rink, among other attractions.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn, said: “Edinburgh Christmas is one of the most iconic festivals in the world. It’s a real privilege for Innis & Gunn to be named as the official beer sponsor, especially in our 20th year. I am particularly excited to introduce people to the amazing taste experience of our mulled beer which is an absolute must try over the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Innis & Gunn is renowned for bringing people together for great experiences and this new partnership culminates a year of major sponsorships including The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Royal Highland Show and Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in Inverness.”