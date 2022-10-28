Scots legal heavyweight Aberdein Considine boosts top team in wake of 'significant' investments

Julie Thomson takes the finance reins and Mike Fergusson becomes Aberdein Considine’s first chief operating officer.

Ms Thomson, a chartered accountant, was last with global energy firm Proserv where she was group chief financial officer. She previously spent 20 years with Weatherford International, where she was latterly senior director.

She said: “Aberdein Considine is a high-performing firm which has shown great growth and ambition over the years. I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play a key role in the next phase of their future growth journey.”

Aberdein Considine's new COO Mike Fergusson and new CFO Julie Thomson. Picture: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia.

Mr Fergusson joined Royal Bank of Scotland in 1990, with the majority of his 25 years with the bank focused on working with business clients, and holding leadership positions in corporate, commercial and business banking, ultimately being appointed director for commercial banking covering the North-east of Scotland. In 2014, he moved into the oil and gas service sector, completing six years with XL Global Group as business operations director and sales director, and three years cumulatively with Aberdeen-based Apex Industrial Chemicals as group commercial Director.

He said: “I’ve known the management at Aberdein Considine for a long time, and they have built a hard-earned and well-deserved reputation as one of Scotland’s most respected law firms. I’m very much looking forward to working with my new colleagues in the months and years ahead.”

Managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “The last few years have seen the firm grow and transform at significant pace, and Julie and Mike’s appointments strengthen the firm’s experienced management team and demonstrates its commitment to supporting our staff and expanding our service offering to clients.

