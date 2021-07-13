Scots legal heavyweight Brodies appointed to key university framework agreement

Brodies’ chairman Christine O’Neill: 'In the past 18 months, organisations have had to implement accelerated and significant changes to how they work, which has itself created new and unique challenges'

The firm – billed as the largest of its kind headquartered in Scotland measured by income, directory rankings and lawyer numbers – has been appointed to the London Universities Purchasing Consortium’s (LUPC) legal services framework agreement. It will provide legal support to consortia members.

There were 17 law firms appointed across four lots, with Brodies being one of two firms to secure appointment to three of the lots – commercial services, dispute resolution and human resources.

The LUPC supports consortia members in the procurement of goods and services, with its membership extending to universities and colleges, as well as museums, libraries, research institutes, and organisations operating in science and the arts.

The appointments are on an initial three-year basis, with the option to extend for an additional 12 months.

Brodies’ chairman Christine O’Neill, said: “We are proud to have the opportunity to provide support in three specialist areas for the LUPC’s framework. This appointment is evidence of the experience of our lawyers in the education sector and our reputation in the market for providing excellent advice and helping clients to adapt to new ways of working.

“In the past 18 months, organisations have had to implement accelerated and significant changes to how they work, which has itself created new and unique challenges. We look forward to working with the LUPC’s members to help them navigate the long and short term issues – and opportunities – that arise for their people and their operations.”

