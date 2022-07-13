Scots philanthropic beer firm Brewgooder toasts selection as one of world's most ethical brands

The Scottish brewer has been named among the top 5 per cent of companies around the world for its “exceptional” social and environmental impact by B Corporation (B-Corp), which is described as the top certifier globally of ethical companies.

Brewgooder says it is the third time it has received the recognition, notching up its highest score yet of 104, up eight points on last year amid improvements in areas such as governance, worker engagement, and environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm added that it has been recognised for its efforts both at home and abroad in empowering people through its beer sales and ethical campaigns.

Brewgooder funds community projects undertaken by the Brewgooder Foundation, which it says has supported the delivery of more than 150 million litres of clean water to communities since 2016. The beer brand is set to contribute more than 80 million in 2022 alone.

The firm also said it will contribute £100,000 to high-impact projects this year, with areas of focus including climate action and reducing inequalities.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: “We are extremely humbled to be recognised by B-Corp for our commitment to community-based sustainability projects for the third year in a row. Without a shadow of a doubt this has been our most impactful year ever, and so, to receive this accolade now means more than ever.

Founder Alan Mahon says: 'Without a shadow of a doubt this has been our most impactful year ever, and so to receive this accolade now means more than ever.' Picture: John Devlin.

"We are driven by our passion and purpose to help people around the world and are looking forward to continuing to strengthen our work on a global scale.”