Scottish architecture and design studio appointed for refurbishment of Fringe Central

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has appointed Studio LBA as architect for the refurbishment and creation of Fringe Central, the new, year-round home for the Edinburgh Fringe.

Studio LBA, has been appointed as architect by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society for the refurbishment and creation of a multi-purpose space for the Fringe Society, Fringe artists and community partners.

The Fringe Society is currently spread across three buildings in Edinburgh but their commitment to access for all, carbon reduction and the need for greater efficiency, means these offices are no longer fit for purpose and the charity requires a public-facing home that offers a welcome to the whole Fringe community. The complex conservation and development project will include the refurbishment of the category B-listed building on 6 Infirmary Street, in the Old Town to create a multi-purpose space for the Fringe Central services and stories.

The site on 6 Infirmary Street dates back to 1736 but updates to insulation, and accessibility such as the addition of air source heat pumps, accessible toilets, entrance ramp and internal lift are essential to align the building with modern day sustainability measures. Works are also crucial in the charity’s ambition to make the Fringe a net zero carbon event by 2030.

Studio LBA has a trusted reputation for delivering design-led, innovative and sustainable solutions across Scotland throughout its 12 years in business. Its client base spans master-planning, placemaking, residential, hospitality, culture and conservation.

Lynsay Bell Manson, managing director at Studio LBA, said: “We’ve worked on a number of specialist conservation projects and it is fantastic to be appointed by the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society to play our part in restoring and modernising a historic building.

“Our design approach is sensitive to the cherished history of the building, so our plans focus on preserving the existing character, whilst upgrading the building’s fabric and accessibility.

“Given the net zero targets for Scotland we'll be adopting a low energy approach to retrofitting the existing building using sustainable materials and adding more energy efficient solutions throughout. We’ll also maintain flexibility for the future in our design to ensure the space can adapt to the changing needs of the charity and the Fringe for years to come.”

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, added: “Through funding from the UK Government we’re delighted that we are able to move forward with the long-held ambition of a new, accessible home for the Fringe Society which will benefit artists, community partners and the Edinburgh Fringe through a range of enhanced services throughout the year. We’re delighted to be working with Studio LBA on this project and can’t wait to open the doors to the new permanent Fringe Central later next year.”

Alongside Studio LBA as the architect, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has appointed a design team of Thomas & Adamson as project manager, Montagu Evans as heritage consultant, Will Rudd Davidson as structural engineer and Wallace Whittle as mechanical and electrical engineer.