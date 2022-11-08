Scottish baggage repatriation firm says latest acquisition will provide 'stability' amid challenging market

Eagle Aviation has purchased the business and assets of Groundcare Solutions (UK), a London-based handling agent that repatriates between 1,000 and 1,500 bags every day. The acquisition secures 80 jobs, taking the Bathgate-headquartered firm’s headcount to beyond 200, with plans to continue growth through new hires across the network in both London and Scotland.

Handling and returning more than 800,000 bags per year to their owner-travellers, Eagle Aviation has scores of clients including British Airways, KLM, Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic. Eagle Aviation, which was launched in 2020 by Fiona Deas and Samuel Milne, forms part of the long established Eagle Couriers business.

Milne said: “Groundcare Solutions shares our commitment to customer experience and service, while understanding how frustrating problems with luggage can be. We work in a highly fraught environment - and these values resonate with our own, which made the acquisition a perfect fit. The move will welcome many dedicated staff members to our team giving us the scale and resources to expand and grow as the industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic while providing a service our customers and partners can rely on.”

Eagle Aviation sees the acquisition of Groundcare Solutions as a springboard to providing a robust service recovery for Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

He added “We suffered tremendous challenges over the past 18 months with staffing levels, delays in processing airport security passes and vehicle shortages. The airports ramped up so quickly that many service providers around UK airports struggled to keep up with the demand. Our services were not to the standard that we would have wanted, and we worked very hard to make significant improvements in our infrastructure to accommodate the high volumes of work.”

The firm sees the acquisition of Groundcare Solutions as a springboard to providing a robust service recovery for Heathrow and Gatwick airports, further boosting the company’s presence south of the Border following the takeover of Surrey-based Wey Group International. Financial details surrounding the latest acquisition have not been disclosed.

Milne added: “Eagle has been able to adapt aspects of business quickly throughout recent challenging times. With unpredictable fuel prices and fallout from Brexit and the pandemic still playing a major part in our operations, this acquisition will give us stability to delve into all the possibilities the current market conditions present. We’re proud to play an even bigger role in the repatriation chain across the country following the acquisition of Groundcare Solutions and feel very pleased that our airline partners trust us with this work on their behalf.”