Scottish CBD firm claims first with refillable products at stores in Dundee, Edinburgh and St Andrews

Made by the firm in Perth, the refillable CBD range comprises eight products - two shampoos, two conditioners and four hand and body washes. In time the company plans to add the new CBD Refillery range to its online offering.

Bosses said they were not aware of any other UK CBD company offering a refillable service for CBD products.

Voyager was founded by Nick Tulloch, former chief executive of Zoetic International, the first CBD - cannabidiol - company listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scots firm has a growing range of CBD and hemp seed oil products, including oils, “gummies” for oral consumption, and bath and skincare products.

A new range of lip balms will shortly be launched taking the company’s product line-up above 50 and giving it one of the largest ranges of CBD products in the UK.

Chief executive Tulloch said: "From inception, Voyager has been mindful of its responsibilities to be eco-friendly, using minimal packaging and recycled or recyclable materials wherever possible. Alongside that, we have always sought to make CBD and hemp products widely available with fair pricing alongside our strategy of operating our own stores.

“Launching our new range of refillable CBD products takes these two core principles to a new level and sets us apart from other UK CBD companies. Making the products in Perth and selling in our nearby stores further reduces our carbon footprint.”