Scottish client wins help boost first-half numbers at Eurofins Digital Testing

The group’s security division, Edinburgh-based Commissum, added 20 clients and sealed £1.45 million worth of new orders, while Bellshill-based Edge Testing secured a raft of new deals UK-wide.

The 20 new cyber security-based contracts focused on providing in-depth testing of client IT systems to identify potential vulnerabilities and provide recommendations for effective countermeasures.

Commissum’s five most recent major contract wins have generated more than £250,000 alone, bringing the total value of new contracts secured in the past six months to over £1.45m.

The contracts for major organisations cover a variety of sectors including hospitality and leisure, legal, healthcare, financial services and central government areas.

Edge Testing has secured Electricity North West as a new client, which sees the company deliver software testing services on site and remotely from its Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow regional technology centres.

The security and software teams have also jointly secured functional, non-functional and “penetration testing” contracts for an English NHS board.

Sharon Hamilton, UK managing director of Eurofins Digital Testing, said: “These new client wins are a testament to using Eurofins as a partner for all testing requirements.

“Rather than clients having to find three separate companies for outsourced testing of security, software and devices, Eurofins can cover all three from one company.”

An international team, including 200 testers in Bangalore, supports Eurofins Digital Testing’s portfolio, and the company has plans to continue its global expansion.

