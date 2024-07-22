Scottish company scoops key industry award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My Probate Partner, an Edinburgh-based business dedicated to helping the Scottish public manage probate, has been recognised for its exceptional standards of customer care after winning ‘Highly Commended’ in the prestigious Private Client Modern Law Awards.

The event celebrated the incredible work being delivered across the Private Client industry, with other finalists including 1st Resolve Ltd, Adlington Law, Maria Fogg Family Law, Squiggle Consult and Touch Solicitors Ltd.

The 2024 Modern Law Private Client Awards is dedicated to championing the incredible work delivered across the Private Client industry. My Probate Partner was one of six finalists for the prestigious ‘Outstanding Client Care Award’ and was honoured with the ‘Highly Commended Award’.

A middle-ground solution to managing probate independently and hiring a lawyer to carry out the complicated process, My Probate Partner was founded by Mike Davis in 2019 to provide individuals with the support and guidance needed to navigate the after-death admin with the minimum amount of stress, cost and delay.

Mike Davis, Founder of My Probate Partner

Since this time, it has empowered over 600 families to manage estates themselves - equating to over £150 million in assets – while receiving an unrivalled 5-star rating for its personalised approach, underpinned by a dedicated online client portal complete with comprehensive resources and checklists.

Discussing this latest award, Mike Davis, Founder and Director of My Probate Partner, said: “I am honoured to have received this latest award. Over the last 5 years, we have worked incredibly hard to help hundreds of individuals and families quickly and effectively manage the process, while saving money and stress at an already difficult time. This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to our clients and we are proud to have been recognised by the Private Client Modern Law Awards for our dedication to client care.”

Committed to growing the platform into a ‘Martin Lewis’ type consumer website specifically for probate in Scotland, My Probate Partner has grown by an impressive 160% over the last 12 months alone.

