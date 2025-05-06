Scottish Enterprise backs T12 Engineering to drive offshore wind innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

T12 Engineering has secured significant funding from Scottish Enterprise to advance a pioneering mooring system for floating wind turbines that could cut installation times in half.

The floating mooring system is designed to simplify the deployment and maintenance of single spar floating wind turbines, reducing weather-related delays and long-term operational costs, an innovation that will support Scotland’s net zero ambitions and strengthen its role as a global leader in offshore wind innovation.

Currently, floating wind turbines are assembled in sheltered waters and towed to offshore sites, where they are tethered to the seabed and connected to the electrical network, a process that is both time-consuming and weather sensitive. T12 Engineering’s design allows these critical connections to be prepared in advance, enabling a faster, ‘plug and play’ installation once the turbine arrives on site.

The technology has global export potential, aligning with a growing pipeline of over 240GW in planned floating offshore wind projects worldwide. T12 estimates that, over a typical 20-year lifecycle, its system could save up to £1.95 million in towing vessel costs per turbine under routine maintenance conditions.

T12 Engineering directors Graham Melroy (left) and Andy Hughes

The company, based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Teesside, was one of just 22 selected for grant funding out of 69 applicants as part of the Scottish Enterprise initiative to strengthen the country’s offshore wind supply chain.

It will enable T12 to carry out a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study to assess the feasibility of the system. Further development will involve close collaboration with academic and industrial partners in Scotland, contributing to regional growth and skills development.

Feasibility results will be showcased at a dedicated event in August, where each supported company will present its findings and progress.

Graham Melroy, a Director at T12 Engineering, said: "Securing this funding is a major step forward for our team and a strong endorsement of the innovation behind our concept. Our aim is to make offshore wind turbines faster to deploy and easier to maintain, driving down costs, and improving reliability, creating economic opportunities in Scotland and beyond."

A CGI of T12 Engineering’s innovative floating mooring system concept

Fellow Director Andy Hughes, added: “We’re excited to be pushing the boundaries of offshore engineering with a concept that not only improves project efficiency but also has the potential to support global demand for clean energy. Collaboration with Scottish industry and academia is central to developing the system further.”