Scottish Enterprise signed up as 'key partner' for celebration of female-founded businesses

The AccelerateHER Awards 2023 were launched last month with the deadline for applications set for December 12 and the winners to be announced in March. Scottish Enterprise, the national economic development agency, now joins a partnership between AccelerateHER and its existing awards programme supporters, Barclays Eagle Labs and the Scottish Government.

The programme will once again provide Scotland-focused businesswomen with an opportunity to raise their company’s profile and benefit from a package aimed at driving growth. This year’s initiative is targeting women behind companies that deliver a “force for good”, with four new entry categories: technology, health, environment and culture. A rising star award for the female founder with the best early-stage business idea will also be presented. The awards final event is due to be held at the new Barclays campus in Glasgow March 16.

AccelerateHER chief executive Elizabeth Pirrie said: “This support enables us to offer a full day of in-person coaching to all the shortlisted finalists, which will help them through the awards programme and prepare them for pitching to investors in the future. The involvement of Scottish Enterprise builds on our existing partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs and the Scottish Government, further underlining the strength and credibility of these awards and their positive impact on supporting female-led businesses in Scotland.”

AccelerateHER chief executive Elizabeth Pirrie has welcomed the additional support.