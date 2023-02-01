Scottish funds giant Abrdn names 'outstanding leader' as chief investment officer

Peter Branner will take up the role from the start of May and joins from APG Asset Management, one of the largest global pension investors based in Europe, where he held the same position. Prior to that, he served as chief executive and chief investment officer (CIO) of Swedish SEB Investment Management in Stockholm.

Branner - who, at Abrdn, will report to Chris Demetriou and Rene Buehlmann, joint chief executives of investments - has also held other senior investment roles, including CIO at Fortis Investments’ multi management division in London and managing director of Ikano Fund Management in Luxembourg.

Edinburgh-headquartered Abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, said it was simplifying its product offering, “increasing efficiency and improving investment performance” and Branner would “play an important leadership role”.

Buehlmann said: “Peter’s experience will be fundamental in driving performance, further modernising our investment approaches and implementing future-fit investment technologies. Having led investment teams at asset managers and asset owners, Peter is ideally suited to work with our asset class heads and the broader leadership team to develop client-led investment propositions.”

Demetriou added: “Peter’s joining marks a new chapter in our transformation. Over the past two years we have made great strides in reshaping our investments business. Our capabilities in public markets and alternatives support clients in accessing investment opportunities that capitalise on the key themes driving the global economy - such as growth in Asia, climate change, urbanisation and infrastructure development, and the democratisation of financial services. Peter’s outstanding track record and experienced leadership will be invaluable as our re-shaped business prepares for growth.”

Branner said: “Having led different teams and offerings over the years I am familiar with the scale of the ambition that Abrdn has. The opportunity to help build a business that meets the needs of modern investors, aims for world-class performance and cuts out complexity, is a hugely exciting prospect. I am looking forward to being part of a firm that has a strong heritage in sustainable investing and exploring how we best support our clients in a challenged world.”