Scottish Games Week: initial keynote speakers unveiled for showcase event

The event, which is due to take place from October 24 to 28, has been created to highlight and showcase the creativity and technical expertise in Scotland’s rapidly-evolving games ecosystem. Organisers hope that it will also demonstrate the potential of the sector to the country’s digital and creative economies.

Devine, formerly of id Software and one of the key designers behind the seminal game Quake 3, said: “I’m really looking forward to presenting at Scottish Games Week. Scotland has a long history of being a creative engine for the world and being able to return to encourage that endeavour is extremely humbling and exciting.”

Howard, a leading transmedia storyteller and author of ‘You're Gonna Need a Bigger Story: The 21st Century Survival’, said: “There is so much opportunity, so many channels, and such an endless amount of tools for artists to launch and scale IP that I’m convinced that this is the most exciting time to be a creator since the invention of the printing press. It’s great to see that Scottish Games Week is highlighting this.”

Brian Baglow, founder and director of Scottish Games Week, added: “Scottish Games Week will not only celebrate and showcase Scottish gaming talent working all over the world, but will highlight the enormous achievements, opportunities and potential of the games ecosystem to our digital future.”