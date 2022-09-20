Scottish product design firms fire up jobs drive thanks to new client wins

Wideblue and A2E, both now part of US-based Pivot International, are each looking to take on a number of engineers and project managers to help with increased workloads.

Glasgow-based Wideblue has a 16-year track record of helping companies take a product idea through to full commercialisation and has particular expertise in optoelectronics and medical device development.

A2E, which is based in Livingston, has worked on some 400 projects for 120 customers over the past 20 years.

David Ross, managing director at Livingston-based A2E.

As part of Pivot International, which has been established for 50 years, the firms have access to more than 100 development engineers worldwide as well as the parent company’s global manufacturing capabilities. This means that the firms can provide a complete end-to-end product service, from concept and prototyping to full commercialisation and manufacture.

Barry Warden, managing director of Wideblue, said: “We are seeing a steady stream of exciting new clients coming through and this has created a need to recruit additional highly talented engineers and project managers. We work on many challenging projects using innovative and cutting-edge technologies.”

Wideblue became part of Pivot International in April 2018 after being acquired by the Kansas-based company for an undisclosed sum.

A2E managing director David Ross added: “We have won a number of major contracts from the oil and gas sector recently so we urgently need to recruit a software engineer, electronics engineer and project manager.”