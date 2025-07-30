Scottish Seafood Company opens new Edinburgh factory, bucking regional closure trend

- In a welcome boost to Scotland's seafood industry, The Scottish Seafood Company has officially opened its new state-of-the-art processing facility in Edinburgh, creating a significant number of local jobs and reinforcing the company's commitment to keeping Scottish seafood production firmly rooted in Scottish soil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility opening comes at a crucial time for the region's food processing sector, which has faced challenging headwinds with several recent closures affecting local employment and supply chains. The Scottish Seafood Company's expansion represents a decisive vote of confidence in Scotland's workforce and the exceptional quality of Scottish maritime produce.

"We're absolutely delighted to establish our new operations here in Edinburgh," said Campbell Mickel, CEO of The Scottish Seafood Company. "Whilst others may be looking elsewhere, we believe passionately that Scotland's seafood industry belongs in Scotland. Our new facility allows us to showcase the very best that our waters and our people have to offer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has built its reputation on sourcing premium Scottish seafood directly from local fishing communities, ensuring that both the economic benefits and the authentic character of Scotland's maritime heritage remain within the country's borders. The new Edinburgh facility will serve as a hub for processing, packaging, and distributing the finest fresh Scottish salmon and whitefish, Scottish shellfish, and frozen exotic imports, providing a one stop shop, for customers across the UK and beyond.

Processing fresh Scottish whitefish, salmon and shellfish

Scottish Seafood Company's investment demonstrates the ongoing viability and potential of Scotland's food processing sector, particularly when companies maintain strong ties to local supply chains and communities. The facility is expected to support both direct employment and indirect economic activity throughout the regional supply network.

"This isn't just about business – it's about preserving and promoting what makes Scottish seafood truly special," continued Mr Mickel. "From our coastal communities to our processing facilities, every step of our operation reflects our commitment to Scottish excellence."

The company's dedication to domestic production comes at a time when many customers in the industry are examining the benefits of local sourcing, reduced transportation costs, and the preservation of traditional Scottish food processing expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company already has a long list of satisfied customers, including high end and world-famous restaurants across Scotland. “Working closely with Campbell and his team is a joy.We know he can be relied upon for the very best quality and his service is fantastic. He genuinely cares about the products and displays a Chef’s passion for everything he supplies.” said Douglas Roberts, Executive Chef at The Witchery.

CEO, Campbell Mickel opens new seafood processing facility in edinburgh

Harajuku, the multi-award-winning Japanese Food and Sushi restaurant, has been a long-standing customer for Sashimi grade fish, which is exclusive to The Scottish Seafood Company. Nobuo San, Head Chef, states, "We depend on the unmatched quality of the products supplied to create our ever-popular sushi and sashimi dishes."

For more information about The Scottish Seafood Company and their commitment to Scottish seafood excellence, visit www.scottishseafoodco.com