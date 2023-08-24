Scottish Water customers are being given the chance to have their say in how a record amount of investment in Scotland’s water and waste water networks should be spent.

Alex Plant, Scottish Water's recently appointed CEO.

The publicly-owned organisation is holding its Annual Consultative Meeting on Tuesday (August 29) and is inviting its customers to attend.

At the meeting senior leaders - including new chief executive Alex Plant, and chairperson Dame Susan Rice - will highlight successes and challenges the company faces in delivering high quality services to its five million customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also give updates on how the organisation performed in the last year in terms of water quality, progressing towards its net zero targets, doing more to protect coastal environments. They will also highlight some of its future plans including introducing innovative new treatment methods and deploying new technology.

Mr Plant, who joined Scottish Water in June from Anglian Water, said: “Scottish Water invested a record £886 million in the last financial year and continued to perform well, despite many challenges including extreme weather events and significant economic volatility.

“Looking ahead, we are all too aware that we need to adapt to a rapidly changing climate, and to do so we must increase the rate of replacement of our ageing water and waste water assets. All of this will mean we need to drive our efficiency and innovation as hard as we can, to help enable the higher investment levels that will be needed to ensure we can maintain high quality vital services.

“I’m committed to working closely with our customers to ensure they are part of our decision-making journey and understand the trade-offs that we will need to make. Asking a question ahead of or during our ACM, or coming along in person is a great way to have your say and help us shape our services, and we are open to hearing from our customers and stakeholders at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to ensure we do the right thing for our customers and for our precious environment and ensure we play our part in delivering a first-class service fit for now and the future.

“Our customers have their part to play also – and we want to continue to encourage them to save water by using it wisely, and to protecting the waste water system by not putting unflushables into our sewers.”

To reach out to as many customers as possible Scottish Water will be live streaming the meeting to enable people to watch and ask any questions on the night.

To ask a question or to register to attend the ACM on Tuesday 29 August between 5.15pm and 6.45pm at Novotel Edinburgh Park, 15 Lochside Ave, Edinburgh, EH12 9DJ -

https://www.scottishwater.co.uk