Screwfix opens its doors in Edinburgh creating 10 new jobs for the area

Screwfix is celebrating the successful launch of its second City store in Edinburgh. Located on George Street, the store has created 10 new jobs for the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this latest opening, Edinburgh is now home to eight Screwfix stores, two of which are the ultra-compact City format.

Screwfix City stores are based in high footfall areas and offer a wide range of essential products via Click and Collect, with more available online for next day collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Screwfix Sprint, the rapid delivery service that provides products on site or at home in as little as 20 minutes, is also available from City stores.

Screwfix George Street

Clare Tasker, Branch Manager, said: “We chose to open a new City store in Edinburgh to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople and help them get their job done quickly, affordably and right first time.

“Our celebration period runs from Monday 1st to Thursday 4th September and customers will benefit from 20% off everything. We are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Earlier in the year, Screwfix announced their plans to open up to 35 new stores across the UK and Ireland by the end of January 2026, creating more than 400 jobs in local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Screwfix’s ongoing commitment to reduce carbon emissions, all new stores are now equipped with air-source heat pumps, or other forms of efficient electric heating. Screwfix’s entire store network is already supplied with 95% renewable electricity and the retailer is also working to retrofit heat pumps in existing stores in a bid to make the entire network lower carbon.

To be even closer to its local communities, all Screwfix stores in the UK are now provided with a life-saving defibrillator in partnership with the British Heart Foundation.

The Screwfix Foundation, which is another aspect of Screwfix’s nationwide initiatives, supports local charities and community projects by providing donations to fix, repair or maintain local homes or community facilities. Screwfix colleagues get directly involved in helping community projects and host charity fundraising events within the stores.

Edinburgh local registered charities are welcome to apply for funding from The Screwfix Foundation by visiting their local Screwfix branch to pick up a Screwfix Foundation leaflet for more information. Alternatively, they can download an application form from www.screwfixfoundation.com