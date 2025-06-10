Scullion LAW expands elite defence team to better serve Edinburgh clients

Scullion LAW has welcomed Darren Fleming to their Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team. Darren, a top-notch Solicitor Advocate, brings sought-after experience from the High Court, having worked alongside some of Scotland’s leading King's Counsel (KC) in the most talked-about cases.

Kris Buchanan, Head of the Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team says: “Darren brings to the team a wealth of knowledge and experience from the High Court, having acted as Junior Counsel to some of the country’s leading KC’s, and in some of the highest profile cases in recent years.

"There are few Solicitor Advocates in the country who have had the exposure to the range and complexity of cases that Darren has, and we are delighted that he agreed to join our expanding team.

"His appointment demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with the highest calibre of legal representation and solidifies our position as one of the leading criminal defence firms in the country.”

Scullion LAW's Head of Road Traffic and Criminal Law Kris Buchanan and Solicitor Advocate Darren Fleming (L-R).

Darren, who joined the team in March, has been blown away by the care and quality of representation at Scullion LAW. "The management really looks after the staff and the firm’s reputation speaks for itself with all the glowing reviews from clients. I’m thrilled to be part of the team and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together," Darren shared.

Since qualifying as a Solicitor Advocate, Darren has been instructed as Junior Counsel in several High Court cases, including trials for attempted murder, road traffic offences and serious sexual offences. In 2024, Darren was instructed as Crown Junior and assisted in the prosecution of a serious sexual offence and murder trial at Edinburgh High Court. This provided Darren with a unique opportunity to widen his experience and understanding of the criminal justice system in Scotland.

With his High Court experience, Darren is set to bring the same level of meticulous care and preparation to every case, no matter the court. "The dedication that goes into a High Court trial is something I aim to bring to all my work at Scullion LAW," Darren added.

Scullion LAW is renowned for its expertise and exceptional service, consistently setting the standard for legal excellence. Their mission to improve lives and make a difference remains a central focus, benefiting both clients and employees alike.

The Road Traffic and Criminal Law Team excels in defending clients against driving offences including dangerous or careless driving, speeding, drug driving, and more, with a commitment to saving licenses and preserving reputations. Meanwhile, their criminal defence lawyers offer expert advice and representation for serious charges, including murder, sexual assault, drug offences, and financial crimes to name a few.

Recognised for their exceptional service, forensic attention to detail, and disciplined approach, Scullion LAW is top-rated for Driving Offences and Criminal Defence in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Hamilton on ReviewSolicitors.