Scullion LAW reinforces commitment to career growth with Stephanie Grieve’s promotion

Scullion LAW is thrilled to announce the promotion of Stephanie Grieve from Senior Solicitor to Associate Director, marking a significant milestone in her career and highlighting the firm's commitment to fostering talent and providing exceptional career progression opportunities.

Scullion LAW’s Head of the Road Traffic and Criminal Law, praised Stephanie's relentless drive and passion: “Steph has been with us for nearly two years, and every single day she has impressed us with her unwavering dedication and hard work. What truly sets Steph apart as an outstanding Solicitor is her tenacity and her commitment to going above and beyond for her clients. Working with her daily, we witness the immense effort she puts into each case, the remarkable results she achieves, and the heartfelt appreciation from her clients reflected in their reviews.

She is an exceptional legal talent, and her promotion is not just a reward for her tireless efforts over the past two years but a testament to our firm’s unwavering commitment to advancing her career. We are excited to see the great things she will accomplish in the future.”

Scullion LAW takes great pride in providing exceptional training, development opportunities, and career progression. Their mission is to improve lives and make a difference, which remains a central focus for every client. This dedication also makes Scullion LAW an excellent workplace for those looking to make a real impact.

(Left) Head of Road Traffic & Criminal Law Kris Buchanan with (Right) Stephanie Grieve, Associate Director outside Scullion LAW's Hamilton Office

Earlier this year, Stephanie Grieve won the prestigious Military Values in Business Award at the Scottish Forces in Business Awards 2025. This accolade celebrates the outstanding contributions of the Armed Forces community in the business world.

Stephanie shared her appreciation, stating, “I am honoured to step into the role of Associate Director and grateful for the support of an incredible team that continues to inspire and challenge me. Scullion LAW has given me the opportunity to thrive and develop my passion, particularly with respect to representing more members of the Armed Forces. I look forward to making a meaningful impact as we continue to grow and innovate together.”

Scullion LAW is dedicated to assisting military personnel and their families for all their legal needs. In 2023, the firm was formally presented with the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), symbolising the firm’s resolute commitment to supporting Armed Forces members, whether in active service or as veterans. Additionally, they were honoured to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in 2024, highlighting their dedication to fostering a military-friendly workplace.

In need of the best legal representation? Contact Scullion LAW now at scullionlaw.com or call 0131 297 6707.