Scullion LAW’s Military Law Service: A force to be reckoned with
This accolade, often referred to as the 'Oscars of veteran employment', celebrates the exceptional contributions of the Armed Forces community in the business world.
Stephanie's nomination reflects her exceptional legal prowess and unwavering dedication to the Armed Forces. With 17 years of service in the Army Reserves, her advocacy and representation embody the core values of this prestigious award, making her standout amongst a sea of talented nominees.
The awards ceremony will take place on 26 February in Glasgow, uniting veterans, reservists, family members, and Forces Friendly employers to celebrate their remarkable achievements.
Kris Buchanan, Scullion LAW’s Head of Criminal and Road Traffic Law, praised Stephanie's relentless drive and passion: “Since joining us, Stephanie has demonstrated remarkable dedication to representing Armed Forces personnel. She has tirelessly built connections with the Armed Forces, bridging the gap between their community and the Scottish legal profession.”
She provides straightforward, professional legal advice, embodying the military values from her 17 years of service. Kris Buchanan added, “I’m delighted that her achievements are being recognised.”
Scullion LAW is dedicated to assisting military personnel and their families for all their legal needs. In 2023 the firm was formally presented with the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC). Symbolising the firm’s resolute commitment to supporting Armed Forces members, whether in active service or veterans. Additionally, they were honoured to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in 2024, highlighting their dedication to fostering a military-friendly workplace.
Stephanie Grieve shared her appreciation, stating, "I am truly amazed by the support Scullion LAW has given me in my legal pursuits. The encouragement, positivity, and freedom to explore new ideas and develop new services have been incredible. It’s a fantastic workplace where I feel valued, heard, and empowered to thrive. Being recognised for the Military Values in Business Award is a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence and integrity."