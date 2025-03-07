Scullion LAW's Stephanie Grieve rockets from army reserves to award-winning legal star

Scullion LAW is thrilled to announce that their Senior Solicitor, Stephanie Grieve, has won the prestigious Military Values in Business Award at the Scottish Forces in Business Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scullion LAW is thrilled to announce that their Senior Solicitor, Stephanie Grieve, has won the prestigious Military Values in Business Award at the Scottish Forces in Business Awards 2025.

Dubbed the 'Oscars of veteran employment', this accolade celebrates the outstanding contributions of the Armed Forces community in the business world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie's win reflects her exceptional legal prowess and unwavering dedication to the Armed Forces. With 17 years of service in the Army Reserves, her advocacy and representation embody the core values of this prestigious award, making her stand out amongst a sea of talented nominees.

Scullion LAW's Senior Solicitor, Stephanie Grieve

Kris Buchanan, Scullion LAW’s Head of Criminal and Road Traffic Law, praised Stephanie's relentless drive and passion: “We are so proud of Stephanie! She is an amazing ambassador for the Armed Forces and has such passion for the work she does. It’s clear that the military runs in her blood, and her clients can see that too. We are lucky to have her. Well done Stephanie—keep up the good work!”

The awards ceremony took place in Glasgow last week, uniting veterans, reservists, family members, and Forces Friendly employers to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Stephanie Grieve shared her appreciation, stating, “I am deeply honoured to have received the Military Values in Business Award. It is incredibly meaningful to be recognised for my work representing service personnel in the Armed Forces. With 17 years of service in the Reserves, I strive to provide the best possible legal representation, drawing from my genuine understanding of service life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heartfelt thank you to Scullion LAW and my incredible team. Their encouragement and belief in me have truly empowered me to thrive and expand our Military Law Service to more people than ever before. On the night, I thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many inspiring individuals and hearing about their incredible second careers."

Scullion LAW is dedicated to assisting military personnel and their families for all their legal needs. In 2023, the firm was formally presented with the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), symbolising the firm’s resolute commitment to supporting Armed Forces members, whether in active service or veterans. Additionally, they were honoured to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award in 2024, highlighting their dedication to fostering a military-friendly workplace.

Scullion LAW would like to congratulate all the finalists and winners on their remarkable achievements at this year’s Scottish Forces in Business Awards.

In need of the best legal representation? Contact Scullion LAW now at scullionlaw.com or call 0131 297 6707.