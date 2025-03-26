Scullion LAW's volunteering efforts make a difference for local families

Scullion LAW is delighted to announce its nomination for the Home-Start UK Volunteer Awards in the Corporate Volunteer category. This recognition highlights the Family Law Team’s unwavering support and dedication to Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire (HSGNNL).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, the Family Law team at Scullion LAW has been a committed supporter of Home-Start GNNL. Through its community initiative, the firm has donated £1 from every Fee Note, raising a total of £3,259 since 2021. The team has also participated in fundraising events like the Glasgow Kiltwalk, where they walked miles to raise funds for the charity, turning it into a fantastic team-building opportunity.

It's not only about the money. Scullion LAW's volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to enhance the charity's garden space, making it a welcoming environment for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They've also provided pro bono legal advice on topics like Will writing and Powers of Attorney, helping Family Support Coordinators and Volunteers navigate complex issues. Scullion LAW’s relaxed and informative sessions enabled people to ask questions without judgment in a supportive and friendly space.

Scullion LAW's Family Law Team

Scullion LAW is proud to know that the financial support and professional expertise have strengthened Home-Start GNNL's capacity to deliver effective programs and services. The garden improvements have given families a safe outdoor space to enjoy, and the legal advice sessions have been invaluable for those involved.

The Family Law team is recognised for its compassionate and comprehensive approach to family law matters. From handling sensitive child custody cases to navigating intricate separation and divorce proceedings, the team is committed to supporting families through challenging times with empathy and professionalism.

Judith Higson, Head of Family Law at Scullion LAW adds; "We’re honoured to be shortlisted for the Corporate Volunteer Award from Home-Start UK. We’re grateful to be able to contribute to the important work they do with vulnerable families in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire. It lifts our spirits hearing about how the funds we’ve donated have been used to help families in difficulties and the difference this can make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering not only positively impacts the well-being of our staff but also enables the charity to support many more families in need. We look forward to continuing our support."

Home-Start GNNL had this to say; “From the outset, Judith and her team have always been supportive and thoughtful about the work of the charity. Their friendly approach has enabled them to connect well with everyone they have come into contact with. Through social media, they have promoted the partnership between Home-Start GNNL and Scullion LAW, benefiting both organisations. We hope the relationship continues to blossom.”

Top-rated in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors, Scullion LAW continues to set the standard for legal excellence.

Whether you need support with separation, divorce, or any other family law matter, don’t panic, you have more options than you think. Visit scullionlaw.com or call on 0131 297 6707.

​