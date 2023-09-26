Workplace productivity start-up Trickle has secured a £1 million investment led by angel investment syndicate Equity Gap, and with participants including Scottish Enterprise, to help grow its team and supercharge its tech platform.

From left: Mark Mountford, Victoria Mackie, Paul Reid, and Rebecca Christensen of Trickle. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The Edinburgh-based company, whose customers include NHS Scotland, NHS England, IT and business consulting group CGI, and Johnston Carmichael, says its platform works by “empowering team members to share honest, timely, anonymous feedback, which is translated into actionable activity and measurable outcomes, fostering an organisation’s culture of engagement, and boosting overall productivity”.

The new funding round has also seen investment by NoBa Capital, a London-based venture capital firm that invests in tech-enabled businesses shaping the future of work. Trickle says the seven-figure capital boost will also help it increase its presence in the private sector, and it is seeking to establish more partnerships with industry players across the UK.

The start-up was founded in 2019 by Paul Reid, whose previous start-up, geospatial solutions specialist Sigma Seven, was acquired by Capita in 2015. He said: “We look forward to continuing our growth plans with the support of our investors, and we’re seeing significant opportunities to work with more companies in the private sector. Overall, organisations realise there are innovative ways to establish and sustain a culture of trust and positivity, and that this will pay dividends in terms of efficiency, retention, ground-up innovation, and the bottom line.”

Fraser Lusty, MD of Edinburgh-based Equity Gap, said: “Paul and the Trickle team have made considerable commercial progress, with their technology increasingly adopted across the public and private sectors helping to solve challenges that every organisation faces, and we’re excited to support the business during its next phase of growth.”