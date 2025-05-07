Shakespeare Martineau announces Scotland promotion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National law firm Shakespeare Martineau has announced 16 promotions across a variety of teams and locations, including one in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Effective May 2025, dual-qualified legal director Nicky Grant, who is based in Edinburgh, has been promoted to partner and head of the commercial real estate team.

Nicky brings more than a decade of experience in the commercial property sector, having advised on a wide range of transactions both north and south of the border, including mixed-use development projects, investment acquisitions and disposals, commercial leasing, and energy matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He acts for a variety of clients with a particular focus on investment landlords, commercial occupiers, energy sector developers, and utilities providers.

Nicky Grant

Nicky joined Shakespeare Martineau in 2022, having previously spent seven years at Edinburgh-based Dickson Minto. He began his career with a property-focused traineeship at Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace in Aberdeen and obtained dual qualification in Scots and English law in 2018.

Victoria Tester, managing director at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success, and our clients directly benefit from the investments we make in their growth and development.

“Recognising and rewarding high performance is a core part of our culture, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our team at every stage of their careers. We remain dedicated to nurturing talent and empowering our people to deliver outstanding service to clients across the region and beyond.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Nicky’s well-earned promotion, reflecting his hard work, dedication and impact. We look forward to seeing him continue to thrive.”