Shakespeare Martineau strengthens Scottish practice with next generation of lawyers

Shakespeare Martineau’s Scotland practice continues to grow with the appointment of solicitor Fergus Spowart and qualification of Fin Campbell following the completion of his training contract.

The full-service law firm – which launched its Scottish practice in 2020 and began recruiting trainees in Scotland in 2022 – has rapidly expanded its Edinburgh-based Queen Street office. The team now spans corporate, banking, commercial, data protection, litigation and real estate, with significant expertise in energy and healthcare.

Fergus, who joins the litigation team in Edinburgh, grew up in East Lothian before studying law in Dundee and returning to Edinburgh to complete his Diploma in Professional Legal Practice. Following a two-year traineeship at a local firm, he qualified as a solicitor in June 2025.

Fergus said: “I was drawn to Shakespeare Martineau’s ambitious and forward-thinking approach, as well as its collaborative culture that values input from every level. The opportunity to specialise in litigation within such a dynamic and supportive environment was a real attraction, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued growth of the team.”

L-R Fin Campbell and Fergus Spowart

Fin – who joined Shakespeare Martineau as a paralegal in May 2023 before starting his training contract later that year – has now qualified as a solicitor into the commercial real estate team. His qualification marks another milestone for the firm’s commitment to nurturing Scottish talent.

He said: “Qualifying as a solicitor with Shakespeare Martineau has been a fantastic journey. From day one I’ve had the chance to work alongside talented colleagues and gain hands-on experience across different areas of law. I’m excited to take the next step in my career and continue developing my expertise with the team.”

Fiona Pask, head of Scotland at Shakespeare Martineau, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Fergus to our dispute resolution team and celebrate Fin’s qualification with the firm. Both represent the next generation of legal talent in Scotland, and their energy, skill and commitment will be instrumental as we continue to grow our practice and strengthen our reputation in the market.”