Shakespeare Martineau welcomes first-ever summer interns in Scotland

Shakespeare Martineau has welcomed its first-ever summer interns in Scotland – marking a key milestone in the full-service law firm’s growing presence north of the border.

Charlie Phillips and Iona Robertson have each spent two weeks at the firm’s Edinburgh office, gaining valuable insight into life at a law firm.

Over the summer, the duo have been involved in a variety of tasks supporting different teams across the firm. Their work has included assisting with document preparation, research, file management, and gaining insight into professional practice by observing meetings, legal proceedings and the team’s day-to-day working lives.

Fiona Pask, head of Scotland at Shakespeare Martineau, said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed Charlie and Iona as our first-ever summer interns in Scotland. This is an exciting time for Shakespeare Martineau as we continue to build our Scottish presence and investing in future legal talent is a central part of that journey.

Charlie Phillips, Fiona Pask, Iona Robertson

“Charlie and Iona have brought energy, curiosity and commitment to their time with us. It’s been fantastic to see them embrace the challenges of a fast-paced legal environment and contribute meaningfully to our work. We look forward to staying in touch as they continue their careers and hope to see them return in the future.”

Charlie most recently gained a diploma in professional legal practice at the University of Edinburgh, following an undergraduate law degree at the University of Glasgow.

He said: “I’ve followed Shakespeare Martineau’s Scottish expansion from the beginning and was especially impressed by the firm’s unique structure and reputation in litigation.

“My goal was to gain practical experience of the law beyond the academic side taught at university and this internship has exceeded my expectations. I’m more motivated than ever to pursue a training contract and build a career in law.”

Iona joined the internship after completing an accelerated Scots law degree at the University of Edinburgh, following an undergraduate degree in English literature and psychology at the University of Dundee.

She said: “What drew me to Shakespeare Martineau was how the firm genuinely values individuals from diverse academic and personal backgrounds. That made me feel like my journey into law, though non-traditional, was recognised and respected.

“Over the course of two weeks, I’ve worked on a range of projects. One highlight was attending a hearing at the Sheriff Appeal Court, which gave me first-hand insight into the litigation process. This experience has been incredibly positive, both professionally and personally. I’ve gained confidence in my ability to contribute meaningfully to a legal team and I’m excited to take what I’ve learned into the next stage of my career.”

The internship initiative is part of Shakespeare Martineau’s commitment to developing the next generation of legal professionals, with a strong focus on inclusion, mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities.