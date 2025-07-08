Simpson & Marwick marks long-awaited return to legal services

One of Scotland’s most respected legal and property firms has marked its long-awaited return to legal services, enabling a rejoining of the Edinburgh Solicitors’ Property Centre (ESPC) and generating further momentum for growth.

Simpson & Marwick which has roots dating back to 1886, is once again offering legal services to clients across Scotland, following the appointment of a specialist team of property and private client lawyers.

The move re-establishes the firm’s solicitor credentials and sees it rejoin the ESPC – the region’s leading network of solicitor estate agents – in turn unlocking full market visibility for clients selling homes in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Group Managing Director Rob Aberdein, who returned to lead the firm earlier this year, said: “This marks a hugely important moment for Simpson & Marwick. Legal services have always been part of the brand’s DNA, and our return enables us to provide clients with a fully integrated offering once again.

“Rejoining the ESPC is particularly significant. For sellers in Edinburgh and the Lothians, there is simply no substitute in terms of exposure. We’re delighted to be back.”

With a legacy of legal excellence spanning nearly 140 years, Simpson & Marwick has played a central role in some of Scotland’s most significant legal moments – including the Piper Alpha inquiry and the Lockerbie bombing proceedings. The firm was headquartered Heriot Row in Edinburgh for generations, before becoming part of multinational legal giant Clyde & Co in 2015, and then returning to independent ownership from 2020.

The reintroduction of legal services comes amid a period of renewed ambition for the firm, following its recent re-entry to the Aberdeen market – and opening of a prime Union Street office – and a series of key hires across its property division.

Rob added: “We’re building momentum – investing in our people, locations, modern systems and a genuinely client-first approach that reflects the way legal and property services should be delivered in 2025.

“Our goal is to grow a contemporary legal services business that keeps the values Simpson & Marwick has always been known for, while offering something markedly different, both for clients and Scotland’s best legal and property talent.”

With expansion ongoing and further ambitious appointments and milestones in the pipeline, the firm has a clear message for legal and property professionals looking for something different.

Rob added: “We’re creating a platform for ambitious, entrepreneurial lawyers and Scotland’s most talented property professionals – whether you’re early in your career or at a stage where you want to lead your own department or grow your own territory.

“If you’re excited about legal and property services done differently, that are tech-enabled and client-led then Simpson & Marwick is the place to be.”

For more information visit: https://www.simpsonmarwick.com/