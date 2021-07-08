Ski instructor marketplace Maison Sport speeds up with latest backing
Ski instructor platform Maison Sport – whose backers include Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams – has announced that it is among a handful of travel businesses to secure finance from the UK government’s Future Fund.
The Edinburgh-based tech start-up, which connects skiers and snowboarders with instructors, set out to apply for the funding after feeling the effects of closures at countless resorts across Europe and ski holidays cancelled for many.
Maison Sport now says the capital has given it much-needed financial momentum, allowing the platform to continue to support independent instructors across Europe.
It said the Future Fund, developed by government and delivered by the British Business Bank, has allowed companies to apply for a convertible loan with private investors at least matching the government investment.
The cash boost comes after it has in the past six months secured further funds from existing advisory board members Kevin Byrne, founder of Checkatrade.com, and Lorenz Bogaert, a serial entrepreneur, as well as new investor Mr Williams.
It said it will enable Maison Sport’s expansion into new markets globally and will help to grow its portfolio of instructors and customers.
The start-up was founded by three former ski champions – brothers Nick and Olly Robinson and Aaron Tipping – and is currently represented in more than 350 resorts, with in excess of 1,200 qualified instructors across France, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.
Chief executive Nick Robinson said: “The Future Fund initiative has really given us a boost to move on to the next level… we’re really optimistic about the way Maison Sport is evolving and we’re looking forward to spreading our vision globally.”