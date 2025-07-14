Social landlord's communities rated five-star by green charity

A social landlord’s communities across Edinburgh have received top marks in a report from a leading environmental charity.

Wheatley Homes communities were assessed by Keep Scotland Beautiful, the national environmental charity helping create cleaner and greener local environments.

Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) joined Wheatley Homes staff and tenants to assess neighbourhoods, inspecting back courts and open spaces as well as foyers and stairwells.

Wheatley Homes has now been awarded five stars – the highest grade possible – and a score of 87%.

Laura Henderson, managing director of Wheatley Homes East, added: “We want our communities to be places people are proud to live in and this award from Keep Scotland Beautiful is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our environmental staff.

“They work hard to make sure our neighbourhoods always look their best for our customers.”

Wheatley Group, Scotland’s leading housing, care and property-management group, teamed up with Keep Scotland Beautiful in 2016 to help improve neighbourhoods.

The KSB report stated: “The tenement property scoring benefited from the overall excellent condition of the external grounds; including the physical condition of the building walls, absence of obstructions in the guttering, and cleanliness and condition of the access paths and back court hard standing.

"The internal environment of the tenements also performed well, driven by the excellent condition of the communal spaces; with brickwork, paintwork, and flooring all presenting as clean and in good condition, with no visible presence of damage, anti-social markings, or vandalism to be accounted for.”

Paul Wallace, head of operations with Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate Wheatley Homes for achieving such high standards in our recent assessment. We were so impressed to see excellent commitment and pride of all the staff and tenants involved who are working hard to improve and make their communities better.

“Our work with Wheatley, through a bespoke version of our National Award for Environmental Excellence® has spanned a number of years. It provides a framework for continual improvement, recognising and awarding best practice in environmental management, maintenance, waste management and community engagement.

“Our assessors supported Keep Scotland Beautiful Customer Assessor Days in Edinburgh and joined Wheatley Homes staff on site visits. The properties were presented well and scored highly and it was clear there was a real sense of pride from the staff.”

It was previously reported that more than 1200 tonnes of waste were lifted from Wheatley Homes communities, and 13,600 stairwells cleaned, by NETs staff in 2024.

Wheatley’s NETs have trained 14 Wheatley Homes customers, in partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful, to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made.