Soft drinks brand Bon Accord toasts latest Morrisons deal

The family-owned firm, which says its drinks are 100 per cent naturally sweetened with real fruit juice and organic coconut nectar, and contain no refined sugar or artificial sweeteners, will see the likes of its top seller Rhubarb Soda and its Cloudy Lemonade on sale in relevant stores.

Bon Accord was originally established in 1903 by the current co-founder Karen Knowles' great-great-grandfather in Arbroath, and she revived the brand in 2016. It has since secured deals to be stocked in, say, Aldi and Co-op stores, and made its Morrisons debut in Arbroath at the end of 2021.

Angus Bell, senior local buying manager for Scotland at Morrisons, said: “Many will remember the iconic Bon Accord delivery lorries, and I'm sure that the reinvented, healthier and naturally sweetened range will be a big hit with our local customers.

"Morrisons’ Local Foodmakers programme searches for local food and drink makers of known and locally loved products, and we have started working with over 100 new local suppliers through the programme, supporting local communities and economies."

Ms Knowles of Bon Accord said: “We’re delighted that now even more customers will have the opportunity to buy our fizzy drinks. Our whole ethos is to inject a bit more joy into juice and that’s why we are committed to creating products that are not only tasty and good value but also a healthier option for our customers.”

